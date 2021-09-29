The India Meteorological Department ( IMD ) has predicted that intense to very intense spells of rain are expected to occur at isolated places in Mumbai and adjoining areas today

“Moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm with wind speed reaching 30-40 kph at isolated places," said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) in a statement

"Intense to very intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Dhule during next 3-4 hours," IMD said.

"Possibility of thunder/lightning accompanied with gusty winds in some areas. Take precautions while moving out," IMD further said.

Additional commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation Sandeep Malvi said, "Due to cyclonic storm Gulab, heavy rain has been predicted in Palghar district, in view of which Palghar Collector Dr Manik Gursal appealed to the citizens to take proper precautions."

Meanwhile, at least 13 persons died in heavy showers, floods and lightning in parts of Maharashtra with the Marathwada region bearing the brunt of rain fury, while more than 560 people were rescued after the NDRF was mobilised and helicopters were deployed, officials said on Tuesday.

Besides, more than 200 cattle perished or were washed away and a number of houses were damaged in torrential rains that lashed Marathwada on Sunday and Monday, causing havoc in a region that is considered a perennially drought-plagued area, they said.

Parts of the region and Mumbai received heavy showers on Tuesday also. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast 'extremely heavy rains' at a few places in Marathwada, Mumbai and other parts of the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours. The Marathwada region in central Maharashtra which faced rain fury comprises eight districts - Aurangabad, Latur, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Nanded, Beed, Jalna and Hingoli. Heavy rainfall in catchment areas of the Manjara dam forced authorities to open all 18 gates of the reservoir to discharge water on Tuesday, which led to flooding in some villages in Beed district, while an alert was sounded in some neighbouring districts, the officials said.

The local administration opened all 18 gates of the Manjara dam and 11 gates of the Majalgaon dam, resulting in discharge of 78,397 cusec 80,534 cusec water from them, respectively, they said. An official from the disaster management department said in Mumbai that 13 people have died due to heavy rains and lightning in parts of Maharashtra, while 136 others have received injuries. Of these 13 deaths, 12 were reported from Marathwada and Vidarbha regions and one from North Maharashtra's Nashik district, the official said.

Of the 12 deaths, three were reported from Yavatmal district (in Vidarbha where a bus was swept away), two each from Beed, Osmanabad, Parbhani (Marathwada) and one each from Jalna, Latur (Marathwada) and Buldhana (Vidarbha) , he said.

In Nashik district, a lightning strike killed one person and injured four others, the official said. Three persons died after a state transport bus was swept away while crossing an inundated bridge in Yavatmal district on Tuesday morning, officials said. The incident took place around 8 am at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed tehsil when the semi-luxury bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Nagpur to Nanded. The bus got swept away while passing through the bridge which was flooded following heavy rains, and then overturned, an official said. There were four passengers in the bus besides the driver and conductor, Umarkhed tehsildar Anand Deolgaonkar said.

"Extremely heavy rains" are expected at a few places in Marathwada, Mumbai and other parts of Konkan in the next 24 hours, the IMD said in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. K S Hosalikar, senior scientist at IMD Mumbai, said, “The remnants of Gulab cyclone will continue to have its impact on Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan with few places receiving extremely heavy rainfall. "The northern parts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra will receive more showers on Wednesday as well," he said. "Extremely heavy rainfall" means precipitation of more than 204.5 mm in 24 hours. “There is low pressure area of Gulab cyclone now. As it is moving towards Arabian sea, its effect on Maharashtra will decrease from Thursday," he said.

*With inputs from agencies

