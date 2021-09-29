Mumbai rains: Intense spell of a heavy shower today likely says IMD

In Nashik district, a lightning strike killed one person and injured four others, the official said. Three persons died after a state transport bus was swept away while crossing an inundated bridge in Yavatmal district on Tuesday morning, officials said. The incident took place around 8 am at Dahagaon bridge in Umarkhed tehsil when the semi-luxury bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was going from Nagpur to Nanded. The bus got swept away while passing through the bridge which was flooded following heavy rains, and then overturned, an official said. There were four passengers in the bus besides the driver and conductor, Umarkhed tehsildar Anand Deolgaonkar said.