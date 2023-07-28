comScore
Mumbai rains: It's raining cats and dogs, but when will normal water supply resume in the city?

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai has significantly helped in increasing the level of water supplying lakes of the city. Till Friday morning, the total level of water supplying lakes was at 68%Mumbai rains

Thane, India - July, 27, 2023: after heavy rain in Thane , Water logging at vandana cinema thane , in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on,Thursday, July, 27, 2023. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo ) (HT_PRINT)Premium
Mumbai rain Updates: Other than causing chaos due to traffic jams and waterlogging, heavy downpour in the city has improved the city's water storage levels. The improvement has paved way for the removal of 10% water cut in the city imposed on July 1.

Till Friday morning, the water stock in the lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai stood at 68.06%. After heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Thursday, Modi Sagar lake reached its full capacity.

Modi Sagar lake in Maharashtra's Thane district is one of the seven water bodies supply water to Mumbai. With this total 3 out of 7 water supplying lakes have attained their full capacity.

Because of the lake water capacity, two of the dam's gates were opened from where 6,000 cusecs of water was being discharged, officials said. This is the fourth fresh water supplying lake to overflow after Tulsi lake, Vehar lake and Tansa lake owing to the heavy rain over the last few days.

Mumbai rains: When will the 10% water cut end?

The ten per cent water cut imposed across the city will end only after the overall stock in all the seven lakes exceed the 70% mark, reported Indian Express.

As the IMD has issued yellow alert for Mumbai on Friday and has predicted very heavy rainfall, there are chances that the overall capacity can touch the 70% mark on Friday. If this happens, then the city can resort to normal quantity of water supply in one or two days.

