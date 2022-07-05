Mumbai rains: Landslides, water-logging, traffic woes amid downpour. 10 points

With heavy rains lashing since Monday, Mumbaikars are under sheer inconvenience. Several parts of the maximum city are waterlogged leading to massive traffic congestion. Trains have been canceled, and buses diverted. Many areas including Ghatkopar, Thane's Mumbra bypass road have also witnessed landslides. Chief minister Eknath Shinde has already directed authorities to shift people from spots that are vulnerable to landslides so as to avoid loss of lives. Meanwhile, IMD has issued ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alert for several districts for the next few days.

