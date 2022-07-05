Mumbai rains: Landslides, water-logging, traffic woes amid downpour. 10 points

Mumbai rains: Landslides, water-logging, traffic woes amid downpour. 10 points2 min read . 10:31 PM IST
- Chief minister Eknath Shinde has directed authorities to shift people from spots that are vulnerable to landslides so as to avoid loss of lives.
With heavy rains lashing since Monday, Mumbaikars are under sheer inconvenience. Several parts of the maximum city are waterlogged leading to massive traffic congestion. Trains have been canceled, and buses diverted. Many areas including Ghatkopar, Thane's Mumbra bypass road have also witnessed landslides. Chief minister Eknath Shinde has already directed authorities to shift people from spots that are vulnerable to landslides so as to avoid loss of lives. Meanwhile, IMD has issued ‘red’ and ‘orange’ alert for several districts for the next few days.
Heavy rains triggered a massive landslide near Thane's Mumbra bypass road. However, no injuries were reported
A landslide incident was also reported on Tuesday morning in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, informed Mumbai Fire Brigade. A house was badly damaged in the landslide. However, no casualties have been reported so far.
Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing on Tuesday evening. The lake has a storage capacity of 545 crore litres and started overflowing at 6:15 pm, an official said adding, "However, water from the lake is not potable and is used for industrial purposes. It had overflown on June 12 last year. When the lake is full, the water area is around 2.23 square kilometres, while the catchment area is 6.61 square kilometres."
A car was damaged in a wall collapse in Khar area of Mumbai on Tuesday, though no injury was reported to anyone in the incident, a police official said. The retaining wall of Shabina building on Zig Zag Road in Pali Hill locality collapsed due to heavy rains and the debris was cleared by BMC officials
Suburban train services, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, were affected on the Main and Harbour corridors of the Central Railway (CR) due to water-logging on tracks near Kurla. There was also bunching of trains heading towards the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai on the Main line.
Tracks were inundated in Sion, Kurla, Tilak Nagar and Wadala areas of the Central Railway route, CR's chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.
Commuters complained of severe water-logging in some subways in Panvel, Khandeshwar and Mansarovar stations on the Harbour line in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, forcing them to wade through ankle-deep water.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reviewed the rain situation on Tuesday and said over 3,500 people had been shifted to safer places from flood-prone and vulnerable spots across the state.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been been deployed wherever required and more personnel will be sent if needed.
South Mumbai received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ended at 8 am, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period, they said. Between 8 am and 11.30 am, the island city received an average 41 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs got 85 mm and 55 mm showers, respectively.
