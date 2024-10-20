Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers lash city, IMD issues yellow and red alert in THESE areas for next two days

Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai, Thane and adjoining areas for the second consecutive day on Sunday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alert, predicting heavy rainfall, in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra till 10 pm on Sunday. An orange alert was issued in Raigad on Sunday.

Mumbai rain news: List of areas on IMD alert A yellow alert has been issued in majority of Maharashtra districts for the next two days. The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) issued yellow alert for Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad and other areas for Sunday (October 20) and Monday.

The IMD's yellow alert means, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places."

A yellow alert has been issued in Palghar, , Mumbai, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Bhandara, Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal till October 21; in Thane, Raigad, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Akola, Amaravati, Buldhana and Washim till October 22; and in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Kolhapur till October 23.

Meanwhile, independent weather enthusiast Rushikesh Agre, who regularly posts rain related updates from 'Mumbai Rains' X handle, said, "Huge Thunderstorms arriving from interior MMR will give intense rains. "Areas Thane, Mulund, Kulra, Chembur, Ghatkopar, BKC, Bandra, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Borivali, Powai will get the most rains. Stay safe," he said in a post on X.

Cyclonic storm brewing On Sunday evening, the IMD said a “Low Pressure Area” is very likely to form over the East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea during next 24 hours.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by 22nd October morning and into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over east-central Bay of Bengal," the IMD posted on X.

Under its influence, the coastal region of Odisha and West Bengal is likely to receive heavy rainfall from October 23 to 25, the IMD said, advising fishermen to return to the shore by October 21.

IMD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the system is likely to take the shape of a severe cyclonic storm. He said parts of Odisha are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 23 onwards.

"Some places in the coastal region may experience 20 cm rainfall on October 24-25. The intensity of the spell may also increase to 20 to 30 cm, and above 30 at some places," he told a local TV channel.