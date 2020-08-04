Mumbai rains: Western line completely stopped; BEST bus services diverted

With continuous rainfall all through the night in several parts of the financial capital, Mumbaikars today woke up to severe waterlogging. The weather department has sounded a red alert for today and tomorrow for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. According to BMC, Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4. The Eastern and Western Suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively.

Here are the latest updates on Mumbai rains:

Here are the latest updates on Mumbai rains:

BMC has appealed to all offices to remain shut

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has appealed to all offices and other establishments to remain shut today, except emergency services, in view of heavy rainfall forecast.

Western Express Highway blocked

Western Express Highway blocked at Makar, following heavy rainfall overnight

Mumbai local trains running slow

Traffic on all 4 lines stopped, due to heavy rainfall.

Western line completely stopped.

Harbour line stopped between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Central line is running with slow speed. BEST bus services diverted

BEST bus services diverted on at least 8 routes in various parts of Mumbai city & suburbs Traffic Diversion

1)Sion road no 24 Via King Circle bridge & Bhau Daji road

2)Bandra Talkies via Linking Road

3)Kurla ST Depot via Signal station road

4) Shell Colony via Chembur Naka

5)Shivaji Chowk Pratiksha Nagar via Kopari agar

6)Dadar TT via Bhau Daji Road

7)Hindmata via Hindmata Bridge

8)King Circle via Bridge

High Tide warning

People are advised not to go near beaches and other low lying areas as a high tide of 4.51 meters is expected in Mumbai at 12:47 pm today: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Waterlogging at several places

Waterlogging at Hindmata, Dadar TT, Sakkar Panchayat, SIES College, Goel Deul, Bhendi Bazar Junction, JJ Junction, Thakurdwar Naka, Shanmukhananda Hall, Shaikh Mistri Dargah Road, Postal Colony.

IMD issues red alert for 2 days

The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5.

Ratnagiri district is also expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 4, while Paldhar district is expected to receive extremely heavy rain on August 5.

