Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a light spell of rainfall for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on May 16. Kandivali and Borivali areas got a respite from scorching heat on Thursday as light rains lashed the region. Heatwave conditions persisted in Mumbai in the past two days.