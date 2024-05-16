Mumbai rains: Kandivali and Borivali got a respite from scorching heat in Mumbai as the city witnessed light rainfall on May 16.

Mumbai rains: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a light spell of rainfall for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar on May 16. Kandivali and Borivali areas got a respite from scorching heat on Thursday as light rains lashed the region. Heatwave conditions persisted in Mumbai in the past two days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A massive billboard collapsed onto a petrol pump in Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar, in Mumbai on Monday evening in strong ing winds and unexpected rain, claiming the lives of 16, and leaving 75 injured.

The unseasonal rain in Mumbai disrupted the city's vital public transport systems, including the Mumbai Metro and local trains. Metro services between Aarey and Andheri East stations were suspended after a banner fell onto the overhead wire during strong winds, causing chaos in the area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

South India rainfall update The weather office has also issued a flood alert for some regions in South India including Kerala and Bengaluru. Very heavy rainfall is expected from May 17 to May 22, as per the forecast by European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF).

According to the IMD, Bengaluru can expect a "partly cloudy sky with occasional rain or thundershowers" on May 16 and May 17. Furthermore, from May 18 to May 19, the department anticipates a "partly cloudy sky with chances of rain or thunderstorms" in the garden city.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala until May 17, and in Karnataka today, May 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Southwest Monsoon to hit Kerala in month-end The Southwest Monsoon is anticipated to reach Kerala around May 31, marking the onset of the four-month rainy season that is vital for India's agriculture-dependent economy.

“This year, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 31 with a model error of four days," IMD said in its latest bulletin.

According to IMD data, the date of monsoon onset over Kerala has varied widely over the last 150 years, the earliest being May 11, 1918, and the most delayed being June 18, 1972. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The rain-bearing system arrived in the southern state on June 8 last year, May 29 in 2022, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!