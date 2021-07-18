Further, a sudden change in climatic conditions has led to Mumbai witnessing over 100 mm rainfall in six hours, the IMD said in an early morning bulletin.
The IMD said that till 6.30 am on Sunday, Mumbai and adjoining areas received over 120 mm rainfall in the preceding 12 hours. Mumbai would receive “heavy to very heavy" rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, it added.
The heavy rains even reminded some of the 24-hour record 944 mm downpour of 26 July 2005.
Here are the latest updates:
The suburban train services on both Central Railway and Western Railway in the financial capital were suspended due to waterlogging in the tracks, railway officials said.
The Western Railway updates on regulated trains:
1/2 Due to very heavy rain & subsequent water logging at various locations, following long distance trains were regulated.
Train no. 09218, Train no 09004 & Train no 02928 at Virar Train no. 09202 at Boisar Train no. 02962 & Train no. 09708 at Golvad#WRUpdates@RailMinIndia
"No local train services are running in both UP and DN direction till further notice due to waterlogging at multiple locations," a divisional railway manager of Western Railway's Mumbai division tweeted.
Central Railway said that due to waterlogging in tracks at Dadar, Parel, Matunga, Kurla, Sion, Bhandup and other locations, train services on mainline were suspended between CSMT and Thane.
"CSMT to Vashi services, including Bandra/Goregaon suburban services, are also not working," said Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway.
Several long-distance trains on both Central Railway and Western Railway were affected due to the flooded tracks.
Rainwater entered houses in Mumbai's Kandivali
WATCH | Inundated roads in Mumbai's Borivali east area following a heavy downpour on Sunday
At least 11 people were killed after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide. As per Mumbai's fire brigade team, 16 persons were rescued from the debris.
In another incident, three people were killed in the Vikroli area after a building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday.
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Tulsi lake, one of the two lakes that supply water to the BMC area started overflowing due to rains. The lake supplies an average of 18 million litres (1.8 crore litres) of water to Mumbai per day.
At least four wall collapse incidents have been reported in Maharashtra's Thane due to heavy rains.
One person is feared to have drowned in a swollen drain in Thane, reported news agency PTI.
Four auto-rickshaws were damaged in one of the wall collapse incidents, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.
Water-logging was reported at 18 places in Thane city and in some parts of neighbouring Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Kalyan townships after heavy overnight showers.
Death toll in Chembur wall collapse has risen to 17, two injured persons treated and discharged from a hospital.
In the Vikroli building collapse, bodies of five people have so far been recovered. Another five to six people are feared trapped in the debris, said Prashant Kadam, DCP (Zone 7).
The Prime Minister's Office has announced that ₹2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
President Ram Nath Kovind offered his condolences. "Deeply saddened by the news of many casualties in incidents following heavy rain in Mumbai's Chembur and Vikhroli areas. I express my condolences to the bereaved families and wish for successful relief and rescue work," he wrote on Twitter.
मुंबई के चेंबूर और विक्रोली में भारी वर्षा के कारण हुए हादसों में कई लोगों के हताहत होने की खबर से अत्यंत दुःख हुआ। शोक-संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं तथा राहत व बचाव कार्य में पूर्ण सफलता की कामना करता हूँ।