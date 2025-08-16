Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Local trains affected, landslide kills 2, IMD predicts heavy rainfall

Mumbai rains LIVE: Two people lost their lives and two others were injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Vikhroli early Saturday, according to civic officials.
The incident occurred around 2:39 am in Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Parksite, an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the collector, they said.
A portion of a nearby hillock gave way, causing soil and stones to collapse onto a hut, injuring four individuals, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official confirmed.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued, “Red Alert” warning for Mumbai on Saturday.
"Please dial 1916, the contact number of the Main Control Room of the BMC, for help and official information, if required," said BMC in a post on X.
SpiceJet said in a post on X, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.”
"Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home. Please dial 1916, the contact number of the Main Control Room of the BMC, for help and official information, if required," said BMC in a post on X.
"Relevant officials and staff, engineers, pump operators, and emergency teams are on high alert to handle any emergency situations. Special attention is being given to critical services such as the rainwater drainage system, sewage system, and pumping stations, with necessary measures being promptly implemented to ensure there are no disruptions in the drainage of rainwater," said BMC in a post on X.
Mumbai's suburban train services were affected due to water accumulation on tracks at several locations on the Central and Western Railway lines.
Tracks were waterlogged at Dadar, Kurla, Sion, Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar, among other railway stations in the morning, severely disrupting operations on the main and harbour lines of the Central Railway and delaying trains on the Western Railway. (PTI)
IMD weather forecast predicted a moderate to intense spell of rain in these areas for the next three to four hours.
In a post on X, IMD also reported intense to very intense convection over Mumbai and the adjoining area.
"Mumbai Radar shows intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area. It is likely to continue for next 2-3 hours. Nowcast warning issued at 0700 Hrs IST dated 16-08-2025 : (RED Nowcast Warning) Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar during the next 3-4 hours." IMD said in a post on X.
Shalu Mishra (19) and Suresh Mishra (50) died in the incident, while two others, Aarti Mishra (45) and Ruturaj Mishra (20), sustained injuries and their condition is said to be stable, he said. (PTI)