Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Local trains affected, landslide kills 2, IMD predicts heavy rainfall

Mumbai rains LIVE: Two people lost their lives and two others were injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Vikhroli early Saturday, according to civic officials.

The incident occurred around 2:39 am in Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Parksite, an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the collector, they said.

A portion of a nearby hillock gave way, causing soil and stones to collapse onto a hut, injuring four individuals, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official confirmed.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued, “Red Alert” warning for Mumbai on Saturday.

"Please dial 1916, the contact number of the Main Control Room of the BMC, for help and official information, if required," said BMC in a post on X.

Get all the Mumbai rains LIVE Updates here on Mint!