Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Local trains affected, landslide kills 2, IMD predicts heavy rainfall

  • Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday morning issued a red alert in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, and Palghar of Maharashtra.

Livemint
Updated16 Aug 2025, 10:58:08 AM IST
Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai, India - August 15, 2025: People going through the rain at Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 15, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai rains LIVE: Mumbai, India - August 15, 2025: People going through the rain at Bandra in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 15, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

Mumbai rains LIVE: Two people lost their lives and two others were injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Vikhroli early Saturday, according to civic officials.

The incident occurred around 2:39 am in Varsha Nagar, Vikhroli Parksite, an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the collector, they said.

A portion of a nearby hillock gave way, causing soil and stones to collapse onto a hut, injuring four individuals, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official confirmed.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued, “Red Alert” warning for Mumbai on Saturday.

"Please dial 1916, the contact number of the Main Control Room of the BMC, for help and official information, if required," said BMC in a post on X.

 

Get all the Mumbai rains LIVE Updates here on Mint!

Follow updates here:
16 Aug 2025, 10:58:07 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: Parts of Mumbai receive heavy rainfall | Watch

16 Aug 2025, 10:56:20 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: Aftermath of landslide that hit Vikhroli | Watch

Maharashtra | Aftermath of the landslide that hit Vikhroli (W) in Mumbai earlier today. According to BMC, two people died and two were injured in the landslide.

16 Aug 2025, 10:49:34 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: 'Government is not paying any attention,' says local resident | Watch

A local resident, Abhishek, says, "People are suffering a lot, but nobody is paying attention. There is so much water here, but the government is not paying any attention... Due to this, buses and trains are also not on time because there is water everywhere..."

16 Aug 2025, 10:47:42 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: 'Area is filled with BMC sewage water...,' says Mumbaikar as heavy rainfall lashes city | Watch

A local resident, Vijay, told ANI, "We were going to work; this area is filled with BMC sewage water, and because of this, it is very difficult to commute. The BMC should pay attention to this..."

16 Aug 2025, 10:45:23 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE Satellite Animation showing clouds over Maharashtra | Watch

16 Aug 2025, 10:32:37 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of city | Watch

16 Aug 2025, 10:31:25 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: ‘Flights may get affected,’ SpiceJet issues travel advisory

SpiceJet said in a post on X, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.”

16 Aug 2025, 10:29:46 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: ‘Closely monitoring,’ IndiGo issues travel advisory for Mumbai travellers

16 Aug 2025, 10:23:44 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: ‘Mumbaikars! if not required, avoid stepping out of home,’ urges BMC

"Mumbaikars, if not required, avoid stepping out of home. Please dial 1916, the contact number of the Main Control Room of the BMC, for help and official information, if required," said BMC in a post on X.

Source: BMC/X
16 Aug 2025, 10:20:37 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: Emergency teams are on high alert, says BMC

"Relevant officials and staff, engineers, pump operators, and emergency teams are on high alert to handle any emergency situations. Special attention is being given to critical services such as the rainwater drainage system, sewage system, and pumping stations, with necessary measures being promptly implemented to ensure there are no disruptions in the drainage of rainwater," said BMC in a post on X.

16 Aug 2025, 10:18:33 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: Local train services hit amid heavy rainfall

Mumbai's suburban train services were affected due to water accumulation on tracks at several locations on the Central and Western Railway lines.

Tracks were waterlogged at Dadar, Kurla, Sion, Chunabhatti, Tilak Nagar, among other railway stations in the morning, severely disrupting operations on the main and harbour lines of the Central Railway and delaying trains on the Western Railway. (PTI)

16 Aug 2025, 10:16:50 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: Red Alert! IMD predicts heavy rainfall

IMD weather forecast predicted a moderate to intense spell of rain in these areas for the next three to four hours.

In a post on X, IMD also reported intense to very intense convection over Mumbai and the adjoining area.

"Mumbai Radar shows intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area. It is likely to continue for next 2-3 hours. Nowcast warning issued at 0700 Hrs IST dated 16-08-2025 : (RED Nowcast Warning) Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the district of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar during the next 3-4 hours." IMD said in a post on X.

16 Aug 2025, 10:15:53 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE: Landslide claims 2 lives

Two people lost their lives and two others were injured in a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Vikhroli early Saturday, according to civic officials.

Shalu Mishra (19) and Suresh Mishra (50) died in the incident, while two others, Aarti Mishra (45) and Ruturaj Mishra (20), sustained injuries and their condition is said to be stable, he said. (PTI)

 

