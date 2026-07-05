Mumbai rains LIVE: Roads closed, flights delayed, trains cancelled as rain wreaks havoc amid IMD's red alert

Mumbai continues to be on Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert a day after extremely heavy rainfall brought the financial capital to a standstill. Palghar and Thane are also on red alert today. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) alerted against heavy showers today in Greater Mumbai region and also issued high tide warning. A high tide of 4.19 meters is likely on 5 July, which is expected to peak around 3:22 PM.

Warning against inclement weather conditions, BMC in a post on X stated, “Citizens should remain vigilant and only step out of their homes if absolutely necessary. Furthermore, they should strictly follow the instructions issued from time to time by the administration. In case of an emergency, immediately contact the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's helpline number 1916 for assistance.”

Also Read | Railways postpones formal launch of bullet train tunneling work

On Saturday, the railway ministry postponed the formal launch of tunnel-boring work for the bullet train project in Mumbai amid IMD's red alert. "Considering the adverse weather conditions, we have decided to postpone the formal launch by the Hon'ble Railway Minister of the underground tunnel boring work using tunnel boring machines for the first time on the bullet train project," PTI quoted a senior official as saying.

Heavy rains on 4 July resulted in diversion of nearly five Mumbai-bound flights, including three operated by IndiGo and two by Air India, a source at Mumbai international airport informed PTI.

View full Image View full Image Mumbai, Palghar and Thane are on IMD's red alert today

Several key roads were shut for traffic movement on Saturday due to waterlogging and rain related incidents. Mumbai Traffic Police advisory suggested that traffic movement was disrupted at Andheri Subway (D.N.Nagar), Malad Subway South and North Bound, J Tata Road Near Star Bajar (Marine Drive), Cigarette Factory VKC Society Chakala (Sahar), South and North bound at Rolta Junction (MIDC area), Birsa Munda Chowk towards Powai, Poisar Subway (Samtanagar) South and North Bound, Kurla Depot to Kamani Junction and Chembur SCLR underpass (descent), among other routes.

Also Read | IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane amid heavy rain forecast

State Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan on Saturday said that the rescue teams have been deployed to aid the public affected by heavy rains. “More than 200mm rain has occurred in 12 hours, which is very heavy rain - I mean, for Mumbai, it is very heavy rain. I would request all tourists, people who are going out for sightseeing. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed. Our teams are stationed near manholes. Traffic is being cleared. People are going out, sitting near the high tide. Most accidents happen because of selfies. Places with tourism witness high casualties. Only step out of the house if there is urgent work,” ANI quoted Girish Mahajan as saying.

Mumbai trains rescheduled, cancelled Several Mumbai trains scheduled for 5 July have been rescheduled or cancelled in view of adverse weather conditions and due to a major block.

Central Railway in a post on X stated, “A mega block will be implemented between Kurla and Vashi on both up and down Harbour lines from 11:10 AM to 4:10 PM for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works in Mumbai Division of Central Railway.”

It added, “During the block period, some suburban services on Harbour line will remain cancelled. Additionally, special services will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus–Kurla and Vashi–Panvel. There will be no mega block on Main line.”

As per Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai division, Central Railway, CSMT - MAS EXP with train number 22159 has been rescheduled.

CSMT-Pune Deccan Express with train number 11007 has been cancelled, DRM Mumbai CR said.

8:50 AM Central Railway's in its latest update on local train services issued at 8:30 AM, said ‘trains are running’ as per schedule on main, harbour, trans-harbour and port lines.

8:40 AM Mumbai recorded more than 250-300 mm of rainfall in the last 23 hours in a few areas of the city.

8:35 AM IMD issued a nowcast red alert for Mumbai and Raigad district at 7:00 AM, valid for the next three hours till 10:00 AM.

8:30 AM IndiGo warns of weather impact on flight schedules IndiGo in its travel advisory stated, “Bad weather over #Mumbai has impacted flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via http://t.co/nTbt4mrMOX or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support.”

8:25 AM SpiceJet issues advisory amid IMD's red alert SpiceJet in its latest advisory said, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via.”

8: 20 AM Visuals from Mumbai's Vikrant Circle in Ghatkopar area show uprooted trees and damaged cars after heavy rain and strong winds.

8:10 AM Western Railway in a post on X said trains are running normally across Mumbai suburban and harbour lines.