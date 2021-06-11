OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai rains live update: Orange alert issued as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days, with an orange alert issued for Mumbai today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning for Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, saying that heavy go very heavy falls likely to continue in coastal Maharashtra from June 10-15.

Mumbai Rains update

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

  • Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that both the financial capital of India and the Railways need to be fully prepared for the monsoon.
  • The civic body in Mumbai has directed officials to inspect all manholes in the city, after a video of two women falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall surfaced on social media, an official said on Thursday.
  • Waterlogging at Kings Circle in Mumbai's Matunga as rain continues to lash Mumbai.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout