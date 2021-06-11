Mumbai rains live update: Orange alert issued as IMD warns of heavy rainfall

Mumbai rains: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that both the financial capital of India and the Railways need to be fully prepared for the monsoon.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days, with an orange alert issued for Mumbai today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning for Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, saying that heavy go very heavy falls likely to continue in coastal Maharashtra from June 10-15.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Maharashtra for the next five days, with an orange alert issued for Mumbai today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a warning for Palghar, Thane, and Raigad, saying that heavy go very heavy falls likely to continue in coastal Maharashtra from June 10-15.

The civic body in Mumbai has directed officials to inspect all manholes in the city, after a video of two women falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall surfaced on social media, an official said on Thursday.

Waterlogging at Kings Circle in Mumbai's Matunga as rain continues to lash Mumbai.

