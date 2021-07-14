OPEN APP
Mumbai rains live updates: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Sion area

Mumbai today witnessed heavy rainfall in various parts of the city.The met department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts.


Waterlogging in Sion area of Mumbai
Waterlogging in Sion area of Mumbai

Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains:

Suburban trains are running normally on all Central Railway lines

A high tide of 4.34 meters is expected at 3.04 pm


