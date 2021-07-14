Mumbai rains live updates: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Sion area

Mumbai rains live updates: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Sion area1 min read . 09:18 AM IST
- IMD has issued an 'orange alert for Mumbai today
Mumbai today witnessed heavy rainfall in various parts of the city.The met department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts.
Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains:
Suburban trains are running normally on all Central Railway lines
A high tide of 4.34 meters is expected at 3.04 pm
