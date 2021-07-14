Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai rains live updates: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Sion area

Mumbai rains live updates: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Sion area

Premium
Watelooging in Sion
1 min read . 09:18 AM IST Livemint

  • IMD has issued an 'orange alert for Mumbai today

Mumbai today witnessed heavy rainfall in various parts of the city.The met department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

Mumbai today witnessed heavy rainfall in various parts of the city.The met department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial
View Full Image
Waterlogging in Sion area of Mumbai
Click on the image to enlarge

Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains:

Suburban trains are running normally on all Central Railway lines

A high tide of 4.34 meters is expected at 3.04 pm

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!