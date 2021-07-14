Mumbai rains live updates: Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in Sion area

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai today witnessed heavy rainfall in various parts of the city.The met department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places, and a red alert for Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara districts.

View Full Image Waterlogging in Sion area of Mumbai Click on the image to enlarge

Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains:

Suburban trains are running normally on all Central Railway lines

A high tide of 4.34 meters is expected at 3.04 pm

