Mumbai rains live updates: BMC directs officials to inspect manholes

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily, and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

The first rain of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads.The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily, and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas.

remaining parts of central Bay of Bengal and most parts of North Bay of Bengal today, the 10th June, 2021.

The civic body in Mumbai has directed officials to inspect all manholes in the city after a video of two women falling into an open drain amid heavy rainfall surfaced on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the live updates:

Trains are running on main line, harbour line, trans harbour line and 4th corridor, according to Central Railway.

All suburban services and long-distance trains of Western Railway are running normally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}