Heavy rains will continue to lash Mumbai and the coastal districts of Maharashtra for the second consecutive day on Saturday, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD had issued a red alert late on Friday for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri. It had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday in many places in Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts.

Widespread heavy rainfall was witnessed across Mumbai in the last 24 hours, IMD Mumbai's deputy director general K S Hosalikar tweeted on Saturday.

The showers on Friday morning moved from the city to the suburban areas as the day progressed, he said.

"Another heavy RF day for Mumbai & west coast today," he said on Twitter.

After 8.30 am on Saturday, the city and its surrounding areas recorded moderate rainfall of 25 mm to 30 mm, Hosalikar added.

As per the IMD's data, Mumbai's Colaba weather bureau recorded 169 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Santacruz weather station reported 157 mm rainfall in the same period.

Meanwhile, the Ratnagiri bureau recorded 69.3 mm rainfall and the Harnai weather station registered 165.2 mm rains since Friday.

In the arid regions of Marathwada, Nanded district received 22 mm rains during the span, the IMD said.

The Alibaug bureau in Raigad district recorded 18 mm rains during this period.

