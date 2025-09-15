Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy rain cripples Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra; ‘Orange alert’ in Palghar, Pune

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Mumbai is witnessing heavy rains and has been under ‘orange alert’. It has caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions at various places in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy showers and in neighbouring areas over the next few hours.

Marathwada region in Maharashtra experienced downpour on the second consecutive day, Monday.

In the past 24 hours, the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 134.4 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory in the suburbs measured 73.2 mm. According to rainfall data from the civic body, the island city saw an average of 111.19 mm of rain, with the eastern suburbs receiving 76.46 mm and the western suburbs 74.15 mm, during the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday.

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for the districts of Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Beed, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall. The rest of Maharashtra is expected to experience light showers or stay mostly dry.

