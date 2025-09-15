Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Heavy rain cripples Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra; ‘Orange alert’ in Palghar, Pune

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Mumbai is witnessing heavy rains and has been under ‘orange alert’. It has caused severe waterlogging and traffic disruptions at various places in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy showers and in neighbouring areas over the next few hours.
Marathwada region in Maharashtra experienced downpour on the second consecutive day, Monday.
In the past 24 hours, the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai recorded 134.4 mm of rainfall, while the Santacruz observatory in the suburbs measured 73.2 mm. According to rainfall data from the civic body, the island city saw an average of 111.19 mm of rain, with the eastern suburbs receiving 76.46 mm and the western suburbs 74.15 mm, during the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Monday.
Meanwhile, the IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for the districts of Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Beed, indicating the likelihood of heavy rainfall. The rest of Maharashtra is expected to experience light showers or stay mostly dry.
Stay tuned to Livemint for live updates on Mumbai rains
"Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm at many/some places with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada on 16th September with hefty falls over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra & Marathawada 14th & 15th September," IMD said in its forecast.
"Farmers are facing serious problems, and the government is neither acting nor prepared to take any steps. Since this government came to power, Maharashtra has been in a bad state. The rains have not stopped, resulting in the complete destruction of crops..." IANS quoted Congress State President Harshwardhan Sapkal as saying.
11 individuals trapped in a flood-hit area of Maharashtra's rain-battered Beed district were rescued by an IAF helicopter on Monday, while Army personnel have been stationed in Ashti taluka to assist with flood relief efforts, officials said, PTI reported.
"Eleven members of a family were stranded in Sheri Khurd hamlet near Kada village in Ashti taluka. They were evacuated on Monday by an Air Force helicopter summoned from Nasik," PTI quoted a senior official as saying.
Local train services on the Central Railway line, which were already running late due to heavy rainfall on Monday, faced additional disruptions when a goods train broke down in Thane district, an official said, HT reported.
According to a Central Railway spokesperson, the goods train experienced a wheel slip amid the downpour and came to a stop between Badlapur and Ambernath stations at around 12:55 pm.
“The train stalled on the CSMT-bound track owing to the rain and wheel slip. An assisting engine has been sent and the train is being moved,” the spokesperson said, as per the report.