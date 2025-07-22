Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Traffic hit, underground station inundated as city records over 200 mm rainfall

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Mumbai witnessed heavy rains today, July 22, with Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a Yellow Alert. The city has received more than 200 mm rainfall in two days. The overnight downpour has again caused waterlogging this time in various parts and inundation at underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.

The traffic crawled on both the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway. According to Maharashtra's Minister of Housing Eknath Shinde, areas in south Mumbai like Nariman Point registered 252 mm of rainfall in 12 hours, the BMC headquarters received 216 mm, and Colaba pumping station 207 mm.

He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is prepared to mitigate the situation and will ensure people are less-affected due to rains. CM Devendra Fadnavis held a pre-monsoon disaster management meeting with different stakeholders like the PWD, BMC, MMRDA, Railway, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF.

The Andheri subway was closed as water pervaded there.

