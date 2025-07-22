Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Traffic hit, underground station inundated as city records over 200 mm rainfall

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Mumbai witnessed heavy rains today, July 22, with Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a Yellow Alert. The city has received more than 200 mm rainfall in two days. The overnight downpour has again caused waterlogging this time in various parts and inundation at underground Acharya Atre Chowk station.
The traffic crawled on both the Eastern Express Highway and the Western Express Highway. According to Maharashtra's Minister of Housing Eknath Shinde, areas in south Mumbai like Nariman Point registered 252 mm of rainfall in 12 hours, the BMC headquarters received 216 mm, and Colaba pumping station 207 mm.
He said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is prepared to mitigate the situation and will ensure people are less-affected due to rains. CM Devendra Fadnavis held a pre-monsoon disaster management meeting with different stakeholders like the PWD, BMC, MMRDA, Railway, Army, Navy, Coast Guard, NDRF.
The Andheri subway was closed as water pervaded there.
On Monday, an Air India flight skidded off the runway amid heavy rainfall, causing minor damage to main runway at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The plane was grounded for inspection and all passengers, crew members safely disembarked at the gate.
BMC stated that the sky will generally be cloudy with a possibility of moderate to heavy rain at isolated places in the city and its suburbs. The tide timings are as follows: high tide at 10:18 hrs with a height of 4.17 meters, followed by low tide at 16:11 hrs measuring 2.08 meters. Another high tide is expected at 21:57 hrs reaching 3.53 meters, and the next low tide will occur at 04:12 hrs on 23rd July 2025, with a height of 0.64 meters.
“Due to the sudden and intense rainfall today, water seepage was reported at the under-construction entry/exit structure of Acharya Atre Chowk station along Dr Annie Besant Road. The incident occurred when the RCC water-retaining wall constructed at entry/ exit collapsed due to a sudden ingress of water from an adjoining utility,” the MMRC said.
Traffic movement is slow at Ramnagar Subway South bound due to water logging and at Amar Mahal Bridge South due to tempo breakdown, Mumbai Police said.