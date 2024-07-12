Hello User
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘Orange Alert’ for today; predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall; details here

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:14 AM IST
Livemint

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: IMD has issued ‘orange alert’ for Saturday. Check all the Mumbai rains LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: IMD has issued an 'orange alert' for Mumbai today. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas. 

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

Check Mumbai rains LIVE Updates here on LiveMint.

12 Jul 2024, 07:14 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Financial capital may witness heavy showers today

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Financial capital may witness heavy showers today, as per IMD.

12 Jul 2024, 06:58 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘Orange Alert’ for today

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rain in isolated areas.

The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.

