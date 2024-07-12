Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘Orange Alert’ for today; predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall; details here
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Mumbai with heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas.
The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra's Konkan region.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, predicting heavy rain in isolated areas.
