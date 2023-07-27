comScore
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert for today, schools and college shut
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert for today, schools and college shut

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: As Mumbai is about to pass through the wettest July month in the history, there is no respite from rain. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert for Mumbai till today afternoon

People enjoy a rainy afternoon at Gateway of India as the maximum city received heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The city is on red alert due to heavy rainfall till Thursday afternoon. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)Premium
People enjoy a rainy afternoon at Gateway of India as the maximum city received heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The city is on red alert due to heavy rainfall till Thursday afternoon. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: After witnessing heavy rainfall for more than a week, Mumbai is facing another episode of extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert for the Mumbai City and Suburban area from 8 pm on Wednesday till Thursday afternoon. In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools have been shut in the city. There is a high possibility of disruption in traffic, local train, and bus services. Know all updates about rainfall situation in Mumbai here.

27 Jul 2023, 08:14:39 AM IST

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: As many city lakes reach their max capacity, how long Mumbaikars have to face water cut ?

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: As many city lakes breached their maximum capacity till Wednesday, there is still some time left for them to bear the water cuts. The BMC has made it clear that 10 per cent water cut will continue unless the overall stock in all the seven lakes touch the 70% mark.

27 Jul 2023, 07:47:27 AM IST

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Mumbai's Vihar and Tansa lakes over flow amid heavy rainfall

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Amid heavy rainfall in the city for past few days, two of Mumbai lakes, Vihar and Tansa surpassed their maximum capacity on Wednesday.

27 Jul 2023, 07:20:55 AM IST

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: More than 100 mm of rainfall in 12 hours in several parts of the city

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Mumbai is on red alert due to extreme rainfall in the city. Several areas of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in last 12 hours till 8 pm on Wednesday.

Areas like Fort, Colaba, Nariman Point, Elphinstone Road, Grant Road, and suburbs including Andheri, Marol, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon received more than 100 mm of rainfall in 12 hours ended at 8 pm on Wednesday.

27 Jul 2023, 07:16:37 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Mumbai University cancels all exam for today

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: As the city is on red alert due to extremely heavy rainfall till Thursday afrernoon. Mumbai University has cancelled all the exams scheduled for today. 

"The Head, University Departments, Director, Institute of Distance Learning, Director, Ratnagiri, Thane & Kalyan Sub Centre and the Principals of the all affiliated Colleges in all Faculty concerned are hereby informed that the Tomorrow's Dated 27th July 2023 all examinations are Postponed due to heavy rain and date will be announce later," a circular issued by the University of Mumbai Board of Examination and Evaluation stated on Wednesday.

27 Jul 2023, 07:14:13 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: City records its wettest July in history

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Amid incessant rainfall throughout the month, it has become official that this July, Mumbai received historic rainfall. Till Wednesday, Mumbai recorded a total of 1557.8 mm of rainfall after receiving intense showers yesterday. (Read more)

27 Jul 2023, 06:49:00 AM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Holiday for all schools and colleges on Thursday

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: In the wake of heavy rainfall in the city, IMD has issued heavy rainfall alert, (red alert) for Thursday. As a precautionary measure, BMC chief Iqbal Singh has declared holiday for all the school and colleges in Mumbai.

27 Jul 2023, 06:35:26 AM IST

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: IMD has issued heavy rainfall alert in the city

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: In its latest weather forecast, IMD has issued heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai city and suburban till Thursday afternoon.

