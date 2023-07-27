Mumbai rains LIVE updates: After witnessing heavy rainfall for more than a week, Mumbai is facing another episode of extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alert for the Mumbai City and Suburban area from 8 pm on Wednesday till Thursday afternoon. In the wake of heavy rainfall, schools have been shut in the city. There is a high possibility of disruption in traffic, local train, and bus services. Know all updates about rainfall situation in Mumbai here.
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: As many city lakes breached their maximum capacity till Wednesday, there is still some time left for them to bear the water cuts. The BMC has made it clear that 10 per cent water cut will continue unless the overall stock in all the seven lakes touch the 70% mark.
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Amid heavy rainfall in the city for past few days, two of Mumbai lakes, Vihar and Tansa surpassed their maximum capacity on Wednesday.
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Mumbai is on red alert due to extreme rainfall in the city. Several areas of Mumbai received more than 100 mm of rainfall in last 12 hours till 8 pm on Wednesday.
Areas like Fort, Colaba, Nariman Point, Elphinstone Road, Grant Road, and suburbs including Andheri, Marol, Jogeshwari, and Goregaon received more than 100 mm of rainfall in 12 hours ended at 8 pm on Wednesday.
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: As the city is on red alert due to extremely heavy rainfall till Thursday afrernoon. Mumbai University has cancelled all the exams scheduled for today.
"The Head, University Departments, Director, Institute of Distance Learning, Director, Ratnagiri, Thane & Kalyan Sub Centre and the Principals of the all affiliated Colleges in all Faculty concerned are hereby informed that the Tomorrow's Dated 27th July 2023 all examinations are Postponed due to heavy rain and date will be announce later," a circular issued by the University of Mumbai Board of Examination and Evaluation stated on Wednesday.
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Amid incessant rainfall throughout the month, it has become official that this July, Mumbai received historic rainfall. Till Wednesday, Mumbai recorded a total of 1557.8 mm of rainfall after receiving intense showers yesterday. (Read more)
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: In the wake of heavy rainfall in the city, IMD has issued heavy rainfall alert, (red alert) for Thursday. As a precautionary measure, BMC chief Iqbal Singh has declared holiday for all the school and colleges in Mumbai.
Mumbai rain LIVE updates: In its latest weather forecast, IMD has issued heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai city and suburban till Thursday afternoon.
