Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues ‘red’ alert for ‘heavy rain’ for Thursday; schools, colleges to remain closed

2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2024, 11:34 PM IST

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert predicting extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai till 8:30 am on Thursday. Schools and colleges in Mumbai and its suburbs will remain shut on Thursday.