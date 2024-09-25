Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: With heavy rains lashing Mumbai city and adjoining areas since Wednesday evening, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended a red alert for the financial capital till 8am on Thursday.
Heavy rains affected the vehicular traffic, local train services on the central line and some flights too.
Commuters were left stranded at different stations after water-logging on tracks between Kurla and Thane affected the services of local trains and express trains.
In view of the red alert, Mumbai and Thane civic bodies have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on September 26.
"All schools and colleges under BMC's jurisdiction will remain closed on Thursday, considering the safety of the students," the BMC stated.
For Thursday, the Met department has issued a red alert for Palghar and Nashik and an orange alert for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Pune.
According to the weather department, isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa and central Maharashtra during September 25-27.
Severe waterlogging in Chembur
Water in Hindmata area now receding, says BMC
In a post on X, BMC said the water in Hindmata area is now receding. However, the civic body added that as a preventive measure, labours and employees of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are on duty at the site.
Heavy traffic snarls at Kurla bridge
Commuters wait for train at Marine Lines station in rain
Central Railway urges commuters to 'avoid stepping onto the tracks'
Trains rescheduled
SpiceJet issues advisory
Mumbai witnesses traffic congestion
IndiGo issues advisory
Flights affected
Two flights were diverted and seven flights had to make a go-around at Mumbai airport due to inclement weather.
Local train services affected
The Mumbai Division of the Central Railway said that due to Heavy Rain in the Mumbai and Suburban areas and water logging in several locations between Vidyavihar and Mulund stations UP and Down slow train services were affected. However, Bhandup-Nahur Down line and Kanjurmarg - Nahur Up line were later restored with restricted speed.
IMD scientist on rainfall
IMD scientist Sushma Nair said a trough runs from north Konkan to south Bangladesh across a cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood extending to the middle tropospheric level tilting southwards with height.
"This will lead to fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Konkan and Goa during the week," she said.
Red alert for Palghar
The Met department has also issued a red alert for Palghar and Nashik and an orange one for Thane, Raigad, Mumbai and Pune for September 26.
BMC urges citizens to step out of their homes 'only if necessary'
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation appealed to citizens to step out of their homes only if necessary.
"Commuters are advised to check weather updates and plan accordingly," the civic body said.
Heavy rainfall predicted
In its latest warning, issued at 5.30 pm, IMD predicted "extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places" in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.
Red alert issued for Mumbai
Heavy rains returned to lash Mumbai and surrounding areas, prompting the Met department to issue a red alert for the city. BMC said that the IMD has upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai to a red alert till 8.30 am on Thursday.
School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, the guardian minister for Mumbai city, declared a holiday as heavy rains pounded Mumbai.
"All schools and colleges under BMC's jurisdiction will remain closed on Thursday, considering the safety of the students," the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated.