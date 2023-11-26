Hello User
Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Light thunderstorm, rainfall lash Mumbai today; IMD issues Orange alert

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST
Livemint

Mumbai rains LIVE updates: Heavy rianfall and thunderstorm will lash Mumbai city on 26 and 27 November, IMD said

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Mumbai on 26 and 27 November

Mumbai on Sunday morning witnessed thunderstorms and rainfall. The rainfall is likely to continue for at least three hours. With the change in weather, the air quality in Mumbai has dropped below 100 in the morning. The India Meteorological Department on Saturday posted about rain predictions in Mumbai. The IMD had issued an orange alert for Mumbai on 26 November, which is today.

Check the latest updates Mumbai rains

26 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE: Temperature dips after overnight rainfall

The mercury dipped in Mumbai on Sunday morning due to incessant rainfall for the past eight hours. In the morning, the temperature dipped to 26 degrees Celsius.

26 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE: Thunderstorm likely due to low-pressure in Bay of Bengal, says IMD

IMD Mumbai said that a thunderstorm in the city could be because of the formation of the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Recently, the weather department issued a yellow alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts for Sunday and Monday.

26 Nov 2023, 07:22 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE: Heavy rainfall lashes city on Sunday morning

Another X user on Sunday posted a video of rainfall in Mumbai.

26 Nov 2023, 07:17 AM IST Mumbai rains LIVE: Netizen posts video of thunderstorm, rainfall

A user of the X platform has posted a video of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Mumbai on Sunday morning witnessed a dip in mercury due to unusual rainfall in November.

