Mumbai on Sunday morning witnessed thunderstorms and rainfall. The rainfall is likely to continue for at least three hours. With the change in weather, the air quality in Mumbai has dropped below 100 in the morning. The India Meteorological Department on Saturday posted about rain predictions in Mumbai. The IMD had issued an orange alert for Mumbai on 26 November, which is today.
The mercury dipped in Mumbai on Sunday morning due to incessant rainfall for the past eight hours. In the morning, the temperature dipped to 26 degrees Celsius.
IMD Mumbai said that a thunderstorm in the city could be because of the formation of the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal. Recently, the weather department issued a yellow alert for Maharashtra's Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts for Sunday and Monday.
Another X user on Sunday posted a video of rainfall in Mumbai.
A user of the X platform has posted a video of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Mumbai on Sunday morning witnessed a dip in mercury due to unusual rainfall in November.
