Rains started lashing Mumbai city and its suburbs in the early morning on Friday because of which incidents of water-logging was reported from many areas of India's financial capital. Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours. The Kurla-Vidyavihar-Ghatkopar-Chembur area received 150mm of rainfall between 12 am till 09 am.

An official of the Central Railway which operates the suburban train services said that," Due to heavy rain and waterlogging on slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late. Slow line traffic between Kurla-Vidyavihar diverted on fast line. Harbor line also running 20-25 mins late. Trans- Harbor line traffic is running smoothly."

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging the railway tracks were seen waterlogged and on the slow line near Kurla-Vidyavihar, trains are running 20-25 minutes late. The Central Railway runs suburban services on four separate suburban corridors in the Mumbai metropolitan region. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, it used to operate over 1,700 suburban services and ferry over 40 lakh passengers on a daily basis.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging near Chunabhatti station, the railway tracks begin getting waterlogged.

Watch: Daily commuters' movement affected as railway track waterlogged in Sion following heavy rainfall.





#WATCH | Mumbai: Daily commuters' movement affected as railway track waterlogged in Sion following heavy rainfall.



Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai predicts "light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/s6qq03tuIr — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in low-lying areas, buses have been diverted.





Mumbai: Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in low-lying areas, buses have been diverted. pic.twitter.com/If8JMzkRzh — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Several areas in the city like Gandhi Market, Wadala reported incidents of waterlogging as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall.

A civic official said that the city has been witnessing downpour since early morning, but its suburbs have reported more rainfall. In three hours ending 7 am, Mumbai's island city recorded 36 mm rainfall, whereas its eastern and western suburbs recorded 75 mm and 73 mm rainfall respectively. An official of the Central Railway said that due to water-logging on tracks near Kurla station in eastern Mumbai, suburban services on the main line (between Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus and Kurla) and the Harbour line (CSMT-Vashi-Panvel) have been affected since morning.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.