Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday caused waterlogging, long traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services and flight operations. The downpours, which included heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue this week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on July 8.
The local weather department reported that heavy rain persisted in Mumbai's Dindoshi early Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas. The IMD has forecasted heavy rain in Maharashtra over three to four days. The MeT department indicated that heavy rain will impact the Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions from July 8 to July 10, 2024.
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Central Railway in a post on X stated, “Train Services on Main line are running, however due to heavy rains and water logging between Bhandup and Nahur trains are being run by clamping and padlocking the points. Clamping completed at 06.45."
It added, “Harbour line services are running normally."
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: BMC in a post on X advised Mumbai residents to step out of the house only if it is necessary. It added, “In case of an emergency, call 1916 for immediate assistance."
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a social media post on X stated, “Mumbai has recorded over 300 mm rainfall at various places in a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am today. Heavy rains in some low-lying areas led to waterlogging and disruption of suburban train services."
BMC further noted the possibility of heavy rain during the day and declared a school holiday today in view of inclement weather condition.
“In order to avoid inconvenience to students, a holiday for the first session is declared for all BMC, Government and Private schools and colleges in the Mumbai (BMC area)," BMC said.
BMC is yet to take a decision for the next session which will be announced after reviewing the situation.
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The Central Railway said, “The train service halted at around 5.15 am at Bhandup. At 6.40 am, services for slow local trains were restored. Fast local trains are still halted, but we will restore that also soon," reported CNBC-TV18.
“Due to weather and subsequent air traffic congestion, flights to/from #Mumbai are impacted. Do keep a tab on your flight status at…," IndiGo wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The Central Railway cancelled the following trains on July 8 due to waterlogging:
1) 12110 (MMR-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024
2) 11010 (PUNE-CSMT) JCO 08.07.2024
3) 12124 (PUNE CSMT DECCAN) JCO 08.07.2024
4) 11007 (PUNE-CSMT DECCAN) JCO 08.07.2024
5) 12127 (CSMT-PUNE INTERCITY EXP) JCO 08.07.2024
