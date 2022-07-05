OPEN APP
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rain forecast till Friday
LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rain forecast till Friday

Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging in the Sion area of Mumbai. (ANI)Premium
Mumbai Rains: Waterlogging in the Sion area of Mumbai. (ANI)
1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 08:39 AM IST Livemint

  • Mumbai Rains News Live Updates: The financial capital of India gets flooded every monsoon and stepping out of home becomes a perilous task

Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. Along with heavy rains,  As downpour lashed the city on Monday, Mumbai witnessed scenes of waterlogging and traffic congestion  in several areas.

05 Jul 2022, 08:39:35 AM IST

Heavy rain forecast for Mumbai till Friday

The weather department has issued an orange alert warning for Mumbain and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places till Friday. As per the colour codes followed by the authorities, an 'orange' alert means to 'stay prepared'.

05 Jul 2022, 08:38:36 AM IST

Waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station

Waterlogging was also seen at Khandeshwar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai as commuters navigated their way through ankle-deep waters.

05 Jul 2022, 08:37:59 AM IST

Waterlogging in Sion area of Mumbai

Pictures tweeted by news agency ANI showed the roads of Sion road flooded with water with no person or running vehicle in sight. 

