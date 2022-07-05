Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rain forecast till Friday
- Mumbai Rains News Live Updates: The financial capital of India gets flooded every monsoon and stepping out of home becomes a perilous task
Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rain amid monsoon arrival. Along with heavy rains, As downpour lashed the city on Monday, Mumbai witnessed scenes of waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas.
The weather department has issued an orange alert warning for Mumbain and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places till Friday. As per the colour codes followed by the authorities, an 'orange' alert means to 'stay prepared'.
Waterlogging was also seen at Khandeshwar Railway Station in Navi Mumbai as commuters navigated their way through ankle-deep waters.
