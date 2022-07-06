Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rain continues, train, bus services hit

Mumbai rains: Vehicles moving slow and people walk in a waterlogging on S V Road at Vile Parle West, in Mumbai.
LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:01 AM ISTLivemint

Mumbai Rains News Live Updates: Incessant rainfall was reported in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, after spells of heavy showers over the last two days, and citizens complained of water-logging in some low-lying areas of the city

06 Jul 2022, 10:59 AM IST Waterlogging affects traffic on these routes, says Mumbai Traffic Police

-Kamani junction, kurla vehicular movement is slow

-Vehicular movement is slow at King Circle, Matunga

-Vehicular movement is slow at Ashish junction Chembur

-Vehicular movement is slow at Sakkar Panchyat Bhoiwada

-Vehicular movement is slow at Hindmata Junctio

-Vehicular movement is slow at Khar Subway

-Neelam Junction in Chembur, vehicular movement is slo

-Bandra Worli Sea link gate, south bound vehicular movement is slow

-Mankhurd railway station, vehicular movement is slow

06 Jul 2022, 10:56 AM IST Severe waterlogging reported in several parts of Mumbai

Maharashtra | As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area.

1
06 Jul 2022, 10:47 AM IST BMC shares an update on BEST routes diversion

The following #BEST routes have been diverted:

At Gandhi Market, Maheshwari Udyan: -5, 7, 8, 11, 66, 385, 357, 521 Via Bhau Daji Road, Sulochana Shetty Marg

At Sion Road No.24 - 341, 411, 22, 25, 312 Via Sion Road no. 3

1
06 Jul 2022, 10:45 AM IST Mumbai's Powai Lake 0verflows

Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing last evening amid heavy rains for the past couple of days, a civic official said.

06 Jul 2022, 10:44 AM IST Some areas inundated in Mumbai

In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the island city (south Mumbai) received an average 107 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 172 mm and 152 mm downpour, respectively, a civic official said. Some low-lying places like Hindmata, and areas in Dadar and Sion, including the Gandhi Market and road number 24 in Sion, were inundated, forcing pedestrians to wade through the water and making it difficult for motorists to commute.

06 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM IST Some commuters claim local trains running late in Mumbai

The Central Railway and Western Railway officials said the local trains were operating normally, but some commuters claimed the suburban services were running a little late.

06 Jul 2022, 10:41 AM IST Mumbai High tide

Today's High Tide: 1649 hours - 3.88 metre

Today's Low tide: 2311 hours- 1.66 metre

06 Jul 2022, 10:41 AM IST Moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai

The weather office has predicated moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs today. 

 

