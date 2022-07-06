Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Heavy rain continues, train, bus services hit

06 Jul 2022, 10:59 AM IST
Waterlogging affects traffic on these routes, says Mumbai Traffic Police
-Kamani junction, kurla vehicular movement is slow
-Vehicular movement is slow at King Circle, Matunga
-Vehicular movement is slow at Ashish junction Chembur
-Vehicular movement is slow at Sakkar Panchyat Bhoiwada
-Vehicular movement is slow at Hindmata Junctio
-Vehicular movement is slow at Khar Subway
-Neelam Junction in Chembur, vehicular movement is slo
-Bandra Worli Sea link gate, south bound vehicular movement is slow
-Mankhurd railway station, vehicular movement is slow
06 Jul 2022, 10:56 AM IST
Severe waterlogging reported in several parts of Mumbai
Maharashtra | As heavy rainfall lashes city with IMD issuing an orange alert, severe waterlogging recorded in several parts of Mumbai. Visuals from Dadar area.
06 Jul 2022, 10:47 AM IST
BMC shares an update on BEST routes diversion
The following #BEST routes have been diverted:
At Gandhi Market, Maheshwari Udyan: -5, 7, 8, 11, 66, 385, 357, 521 Via Bhau Daji Road, Sulochana Shetty Marg
At Sion Road No.24 - 341, 411, 22, 25, 312 Via Sion Road no. 3
06 Jul 2022, 10:45 AM IST
Mumbai's Powai Lake 0verflows
Mumbai's Powai Lake began overflowing last evening amid heavy rains for the past couple of days, a civic official said.
06 Jul 2022, 10:44 AM IST
Some areas inundated in Mumbai
In the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, the island city (south Mumbai) received an average 107 mm rainfall, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 172 mm and 152 mm downpour, respectively, a civic official said. Some low-lying places like Hindmata, and areas in Dadar and Sion, including the Gandhi Market and road number 24 in Sion, were inundated, forcing pedestrians to wade through the water and making it difficult for motorists to commute.
06 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM IST
Some commuters claim local trains running late in Mumbai
The Central Railway and Western Railway officials said the local trains were operating normally, but some commuters claimed the suburban services were running a little late.
06 Jul 2022, 10:41 AM IST
Mumbai High tide
Today's High Tide: 1649 hours - 3.88 metre
Today's Low tide: 2311 hours- 1.66 metre
06 Jul 2022, 10:41 AM IST
Moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai
The weather office has predicated moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs today.