LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: Red alert in Pune, orange in Mumbai as cities face heavy rains, strong winds

1 min read . Updated: 03 Aug 2024, 04:40 PM IST

Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues red alert for Pune and orange for Mumbai and Thane for August 3 and 4. The cities are experiencing strong winds and heavy rains. Earlier RMC Mumbai issued a yellow alert for the financial capital