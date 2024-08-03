Mumbai rains LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Pune and orange alerts for Mumbai and Thane for August 3 and 4. The cities are experiencing strong winds and heavy rains. Earlier, the RMC Mumbai issued a yellow alert for the financial capital. Issuing a 24-hour alert for Mumbai and suburbs, the RMC Mumbai forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Rains today issued alerts for Mumbaikars, asking them to avoid unnecessary travel for the afternoon and evening as the situation is likely to worsen. More heavy rain coming, which may give 40-50 mm of rain, which may cause waterlogging.
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Red alert for extremely heavy rains in Pune and Satara
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rains in Pune and Satara
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai city experiences strong winds and rainfall. Watch visuals from Marine Drive.
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai city experiences strong winds and rainfall. Watch visuals from Marine Drive.
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Red alert in Pune, orange in Mumbai as cities face heavy rains, strong winds
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: IMD issues 'Orange alert' for 3-4 August, for Mumbai & Thane for today, meaning heavy to very heavy rain
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai suburbs to get most rains for next hour
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai suburbs Andheri, Malad, Kandivali , Goregaon, Borivali, Bandra, Dadar, Worli, Parel on Western line will get most rains for the next hour and will move inwards giving more heavy rains, says Mumbai Rains
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai faces strong winds, heavy rains | Watch
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Mumbai faces strong winds, heavy rains | Watch
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: BMC issues high tide alert
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued high tide alert. “Moderate rain in City and Suburbs. Possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places. High Tide - 11:47 hrs – 4.28 meter, 23:37 hrs – 3.66 meter. Low Tide - 17:52 hrs – 1.70 meter, 05:38 hrs (04.08.2024)– 0.75 meter," the civic body posted on X.
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: More heavy rain coming which may give 40-50 mm of rain causing waterlogging, warns Mumbai Rains
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Avoid unnecessary travel for today afternoon & evening as the situation is likely to worsen. More heavy rain coming, which may give 40-50 mm of rain, causing waterlogging in the city, warns Mumbai Rains