Mumbai rains live updates: Overnight downpour inundates the maximum city

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to waterlogging in many parts of the financial capital, prompting disruption of road and rail traffic. Several streets and low-lying areas were waterlogged due to overnight rains, and the road traffic was also badly hit, a civic official said. Some vehicles broke down in the water, affecting the traffic movement, he added.

Suburban rail services on Central Railway have been affected due to continuous heavy rains in several parts of Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert with a forecast of heavy rainfall at at some places in Mumbai and Thane during the day.

Here are the live updates on Mumbai rains:

Mumbai and its suburbs received one of the most intense showers of this monsoon season in the last 24 hours, more rainfall is likely today, says IMD.

Mumbai's Nair Hospital flooded following heavy rainfall in the city. It is a COVID-19 dedicated hospital.

Railway tracks submerged at Sion railway station in Mumbai, following heavy downpour in the city.

Water logging at Bhendi Bazar, Gol Temple, Nana Chowk, Mumbai Central Junction, Bawla Compound, J J Junction, Hindmata, Kala Chowky, Sarthi Bar, Worli Sea Face, BMC tweeted.

Rainfall caused water-logging in several areas across Mumbai: Grant Road to Charni Road, Lower Parel to Prabhadevi, Dadar to Matunga, Matunga to Mahim.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declares holiday for all private and govt establishments, except emergency services, after severe waterlogging and heavy rainfall in many parts of the city. Commissioner has appeared public to come out of their homes only if necessary.

Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in Sion-Kurla and Chunabhatti-Kurla, traffichas been suspended on CSMT-Thane and CSMT-Vashi sections for safety reasons.

The Western Railway also said its suburban train service has been suspended due to heavy rain and water logging between Churchgate-Andheri stations.

According to K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of IMD, 122.2 mm rain was recorded at Colaba and 273.6 mm at Santacruz till 5.30 am.

