Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Local train status, University exam postponed, orange alert for heavy rainfall

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday, bringing the city's life to a halt. The intense downpour is expected to continue for another 24 hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai.
As per the weekly forecast by the weather forecasting agency, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall until Thursday, August 21. Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to continue through the week. Catch all live updates here.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red nowcast alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. The forecast warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts possibly reaching 60 kmph.
SpiceJet said that departures and arrivals at Mumbai may be affected due to heavy rainfall, and advised passengers to check their flight status on its website. “Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/status,” it said.
In its travel advisory, IndiGo has warned of more rains in the city which could lead to air traffic congestion and impact on flight operations.
The University of Mumbai announced late on Tuesday that all examinations scheduled for August 20 have been postponed. The decision applies to both the Summer 2025 and Winter 2025 sessions. The university said the move was taken keeping student safety in mind, as public transport services remain severely affected by heavy rains. Fresh exam dates will be declared shortly.
Local train services on Mumbai’s Central Railway harbour line, suspended for over 15 hours due to heavy rain, were restored by 3 am on Wednesday, officials said. According to Swanil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, services resumed after water receded from tracks overnight. Operations had been halted at 11:15 am on Tuesday following severe flooding. While the main line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane reopened at 7:30 pm on Tuesday, the harbour line connecting Navi Mumbai to south Mumbai remained shut until early Wednesday. Western Railway services were delayed by up to 35 minutes, while Central Railway trains ran 45 minutes behind schedule. In some stretches, tracks were submerged under 15 inches of water
