Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Local train status, University exam postponed, orange alert for heavy rainfall

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday, bringing the city's life to a halt. The intense downpour is expected to continue for another 24 hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai.
As per the weekly forecast by the weather forecasting agency, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall until Thursday, August 21. Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to continue through the week. Catch all live updates here.
Continuous rainfall across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, has caused widespread disruption, leaving residents frustrated. Many have taken to social media to share their grievances. One user reported a “24 hour blackout in Vasai-Virar,” adding that water supply was also cut off as electricity remained unavailable
Several low-lying areas in Mumbai, including Dadar, Andheri, Chembur and Matunga, remain waterlogged, causing major disruption to road traffic. Commuters are facing long delays, congestion and frequent traffic jams, especially during high tide hours.
On Tuesday, high tides were recorded at 9:16 am (3.75 m) and 8:53 pm (3.14 m), while low tide occurred at 3:16 pm (2.22 m) and again early this morning. Authorities have urged residents to plan their journeys with caution and avoid non-essential travel
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red nowcast alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri districts. The forecast warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds of 40–50 kmph, with gusts possibly reaching 60 kmph.
SpiceJet said that departures and arrivals at Mumbai may be affected due to heavy rainfall, and advised passengers to check their flight status on its website. “Due to Bad Weather (Heavy Rainfall) at Mumbai (BOM), our departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://spicejet.com/status,” it said.