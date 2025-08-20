Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Local train status, University exam postponed, orange alert for heavy rainfall

Mumbai Rain LIVE Updates: Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Saturday, bringing the city's life to a halt. The intense downpour is expected to continue for another 24 hours as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Mumbai.

As per the weekly forecast by the weather forecasting agency, Mumbai will receive heavy rainfall until Thursday, August 21. Meanwhile, rainfall is expected to continue through the week. Catch all live updates here.