Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Traffic movement slow on Western Express Highway, flights impacted
LIVE UPDATES

Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Traffic movement slow on Western Express Highway, flights impacted

Vehicles move slowly on the Western Express Highway during a traffic jam due to heavy rains in Mumbai. (PTI)
Vehicles move slowly on the Western Express Highway during a traffic jam due to heavy rains in Mumbai. (PTI)
Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 12:12 PM IST

  • Mumbai Weather Rains Live Updates:

Mumbai is witnessing another round of heavy rainfall which has impacted the movements of vehicles from one place to another. Weather forecast for Mumbai today Mumbai city and suburbs will have mostly cloudy skies with moderate ‍ rainfall, while heavy rainfall is likely at some places.

16 Sep 2022, 12:12:26 PM IST

Mumbai local trains are running on all corridors: Central Railway

Heavy rainfall on Main, Harbor line, Trains on all corridors are running tweets Central Railway

16 Sep 2022, 12:03:05 PM IST

Car breakdown at J.J Bridge

Due to car breakdown at J.J.Bridge, southbound, vehicular movement is slow, tweets Mumbai Traffic police

16 Sep 2022, 11:56:02 AM IST

Flights likely to get impacted

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, our flights to & from Mumbai are likely to get impacted. We request you to plan your travel accordingly, tweets Akasa Air

16 Sep 2022, 11:54:59 AM IST

Southbound traffic is slow at Eastern Express

Due to vehicle (taxi)breakdown, Southbound traffic is slow at Eastern Express highway.

16 Sep 2022, 11:54:44 AM IST

Traffic movement slow on Western Express Highway

Vehicular movement is slow in the southbound Western Express Highway at Siba road , tweets Mumbai Traffic Police

