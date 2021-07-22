The train traffic between Khardi and Igatpuri stations of the Central Railway was suspended due to water logging between Umbermali and Kasara stations
Mumbai received heavy showers intermittently today early morning resulting in disruption of rail traffic in several areas. The train traffic between Khardi and Igatpuri stations of the Central Railway was suspended due to waterlogging between Umbermali and Kasara stations in the neighbouring Thane district since 10.15 pm.
Kasara, 102 km from Mumbai, recorded 207 mm of rain till 10 pm since last midnight, 45 mm of it in the last one hour. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city area of Mumbai recorded 68.72 mm of rain, eastern suburbs 58.75 mm and western suburbs 58.24 mm of rain in 10 hours.
Exremely heavy rainfall led to a massive damage after a boulder had fallen on the track and incidents of track wash out, mud on track, and waterlogging trains are not running In Titwala Igatpuri and Ambernath-Lonavala section.
Suburban trains are running between CSHT Tiwala CSMT Ambernath sections.
Trains on Harbour line and Trans-Harbour, Nerul Belapur/Kharkopar sections are running
Trains cancelled, diverted, short terminated /originating due te extremely heavy rains is as under: