Mumbai received heavy showers intermittently today early morning resulting in disruption of rail traffic in several areas. The train traffic between Khardi and Igatpuri stations of the Central Railway was suspended due to waterlogging between Umbermali and Kasara stations in the neighbouring Thane district since 10.15 pm.
Kasara, 102 km from Mumbai, recorded 207 mm of rain till 10 pm since last midnight, 45 mm of it in the last one hour. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the island city area of Mumbai recorded 68.72 mm of rain, eastern suburbs 58.75 mm and western suburbs 58.24 mm of rain in 10 hours.
Mumbai local train update:
Exremely heavy rainfall led to a massive damage after a boulder had fallen on the track and incidents of track wash out, mud on track, and waterlogging trains are not running In Titwala Igatpuri and Ambernath-Lonavala section.
Suburban trains are running between CSHT Tiwala CSMT Ambernath sections.
Trains on Harbour line and Trans-Harbour, Nerul Belapur/Kharkopar sections are running
Trains cancelled, diverted, short terminated /originating due te extremely heavy rains is as under:
*JCO-Journey Commencing on
02701 CSMT-Hyderabad Special JCO 22 July
02207 CSMT-Latur Special JCO 22 July
02193 CSMT-Varanast Superfast Special JCO 23 July
01019 CSMT-Bhubaneswar Special JCO 22 July
07031 CSMT-Hyderabad Special JCO 22 July
01139 CSMT-Gadag Special JCO22 July
01411 CSMT-Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) Special JCO 22 July
01029 CSMT- Chhatrapan Shahn Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) Special, JCO 22 July
01030 Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur) - CSMT Special JCO 22 July
07617 Hazur Sabeb Nanded CSMT Special JCO 22 July
07618 CSMT-Hazur Saheb Nanded Special JCO 22 July
01020 Bhubaneswa CSMT Special JCO 20.7.2021 at Lonavala.
00519 Visakhapatnam-LIT Special JCO 20.7.2021 at Pune.
07702 Hyderabad-CSMT Special CO 21.7.2021 at Pune.
01140 Gadag-CSMT Special CO 21.7.2021 at Pune.
01047 Sainagar Shirdi-Dadar Special ICO 21.7.2021 at Pune.
01006 Puducherry Dadar Special JCO 22.7.2021at Pune.
07317 Hubli Dadar Special JCO 21.7.2021 at Pune.
01417 Chhatrapari Shahm Maharaj Terminus (Kolhapur)-CSMT Spertal JCO 21.7.2021 at Pune,
02208 Lanur-CSMT JCO 21.7.2021 at Daund.
07614 Nanded - Panvel Special JCO 21.7.2021 at Pune.
07032 Hyderabad CSMT JCO 21.7.2021 at Solapur
07221 Kakinada Port LTT Special JCO 21.7.2021 at Pune.
09203 Secunderabad-Portander Special JCO 21.7.2021 via Pune- Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon-Surat
02193 CSMT-Varanasi Spelal JCO 22.7.2021 Diverted via Dadar-Vasal Road-Nandurbar-Jalgaon
01222 H. Nizamuddin CSMT Rajdhani Special JCO 21.7.2021 via Jalgaon Nandurbar Vasai Road CSMT
Trains Short Originating on 22 July
07221 LTT-Kakinada Port Special from Pune
00520 LTT Visakhapatnam Special from Pune.
01035 Dadar-Mysore Special from Pue
07613 Panvel-Nanded Special from Pune.
