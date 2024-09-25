Mumbai Rains: Local train services affected on Central line; schools, colleges to remain closed on Thursday

Mumbai's Western Railway trains run normally amid heavy rainfall, but traffic is severely affected. The IMD warns of thunderstorms and has issued red alerts for multiple districts, with heavy rain anticipated across various regions in Maharashtra over the coming days.

Livemint
Published25 Sep 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Mumbai Rains:
Mumbai Rains:

Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra's maximum city was lashed with very heavy rains on Wednesday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning for Mumbai, Maharashtra till September 26, 8:30 am. The BMC has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges (private and government) in Mumbai tomorrow, 26 September.

Train services in Mumbai were affected due to heavy rainfall. The Central Railways informed that several locations between Vidyavihar and Mulund stations UP and Down slow train services are affected from 9.10pm.

Meanwhile, the Western Railways informed that despite heavy rainfall in the city, local trains on Western Railway's Mumbai Suburban network are running normally.

Also Read | Heavy rains lash Mumbai, Thane; local trains, flights affected — Check details

Mumbai Traffic affected

The Mumbai Traffic Police has informed that the Andheri subway is closed for traffic due to 1.5 feet of water.

Southbound traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge.

Due to 2-2.5 ft water logging at Malad Subway, vehicular traffic is closed and is diverted via Sainath Road, Mumbai Traffic Police informed.

Due to 2 ft water logging at Sakhar Panchayat and 1-2 ft water logging at Hindmata, vehicular movement is slow.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains: Flights affected amid heavy showers; two diverted - Check advisory

IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning, Heavy Rain Alerts for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense rainfall, with gusty winds expected to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h in several districts of Maharashtra.

These conditions are likely to affect isolated areas in Mumbai, Palghar, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Solapur, and Satara over the next few hours.

Also Read | Heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, Karnataka, etc; check full IMD update, AQI

Schools closed in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024.

Red Alerts Issued for Key Districts in Maharashtra

Earlier today, the IMD issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, while Ratnagiri district is under alert for September 26. This indicates the potential for severe weather conditions that could impact daily life and safety.

Nationwide Rainfall Predictions

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations across various regions, including Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Marathwada, and Coastal Karnataka.

Also Read | Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states today; details

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in Rayalaseema, the Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka, and Telangana.

Upcoming Weather in Southern States

For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places from September 26 to September 30. Strong surface winds are expected to sweep through these areas, reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h tomorrow.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain with lightning likely to occur in North Tamil Nadu in the next seven days and temperature likely to soar 2-4°C above normal.

Also Read | Heavy rains in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, Karnataka, etc; check full IMD update, AQI

Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomforting weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Tamilnadu.

It also predicts that there will be hot and uncomfortable weather in isolated areas of Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Stay Prepared

Mumbai residents in the affected districts should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against potential flooding and disruptions caused by thunderstorms.

IMD Mumbai continues to monitor the situation closely, providing timely updates to keep the public informed.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 10:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMumbai Rains: Local train services affected on Central line; schools, colleges to remain closed on Thursday

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.