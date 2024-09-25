Mumbai's Western Railway trains run normally amid heavy rainfall, but traffic is severely affected. The IMD warns of thunderstorms and has issued red alerts for multiple districts, with heavy rain anticipated across various regions in Maharashtra over the coming days.

Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra's maximum city was lashed with very heavy rains on Wednesday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning for Mumbai, Maharashtra till September 26, 8:30 am. The BMC has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges (private and government) in Mumbai tomorrow, 26 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Train services in Mumbai were affected due to heavy rainfall. The Central Railways informed that several locations between Vidyavihar and Mulund stations UP and Down slow train services are affected from 9.10pm.

Meanwhile, the Western Railways informed that despite heavy rainfall in the city, local trains on Western Railway's Mumbai Suburban network are running normally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Traffic affected The Mumbai Traffic Police has informed that the Andheri subway is closed for traffic due to 1.5 feet of water.

Southbound traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge.

Due to 2-2.5 ft water logging at Malad Subway, vehicular traffic is closed and is diverted via Sainath Road, Mumbai Traffic Police informed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to 2 ft water logging at Sakhar Panchayat and 1-2 ft water logging at Hindmata, vehicular movement is slow.

IMD Issues Thunderstorm Warning, Heavy Rain Alerts for Mumbai The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense rainfall, with gusty winds expected to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h in several districts of Maharashtra.

These conditions are likely to affect isolated areas in Mumbai, Palghar, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Solapur, and Satara over the next few hours. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Schools closed in Mumbai The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that all schools and colleges in Mumbai have been declared a holiday for tomorrow Thursday, 26 September 2024.

Red Alerts Issued for Key Districts in Maharashtra Earlier today, the IMD issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, while Ratnagiri district is under alert for September 26. This indicates the potential for severe weather conditions that could impact daily life and safety.

Nationwide Rainfall Predictions In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations across various regions, including Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Marathwada, and Coastal Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in Rayalaseema, the Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka, and Telangana.

Upcoming Weather in Southern States For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places from September 26 to September 30. Strong surface winds are expected to sweep through these areas, reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h tomorrow.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain with lightning likely to occur in North Tamil Nadu in the next seven days and temperature likely to soar 2-4°C above normal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomforting weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Tamilnadu.

It also predicts that there will be hot and uncomfortable weather in isolated areas of Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Stay Prepared Mumbai residents in the affected districts should remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against potential flooding and disruptions caused by thunderstorms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IMD Mumbai continues to monitor the situation closely, providing timely updates to keep the public informed.