Business News/ News / India/  Mumbai Rains: Local trains resume services amid red alert, CM Eknath Shinde says 'don't leave home unless...'

Mumbai Rains: Local trains resume services amid red alert, CM Eknath Shinde says 'don't leave home unless...'

Livemint

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde urges people to stay home due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. Public transit halts as some parts receive over 300 mm rain in 6 hours. Schools, colleges closed; Maharashtra legislature adjourned.

Children play at a flooded street outside a school after a heavy rainfall in Mumbai, India, Monday, July 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged people to stay home on Monday amid torrential rainfall in Mumbai. The public transit system also came to a screeching halt as some pars of the city received more than 300 mm of rainfall in just six hours. Schools and colleges were closed and both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature adjourned after members failed to reach the Vidhan Bhavan.

“It has rained a lot in less time, more than the carrying capacity. Therefore, there was waterlogging on railway tracks and roads. Traffic has started moving now. BMC, state disaster team, and NDRF are on alert," the Chief Minister assured.

