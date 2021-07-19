Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai rains: Local train services resume on Central, Harbour Line

Mumbai rains: Local train services resume on Central, Harbour Line

The initial services of Mumbai locals were only for essential workers.
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai

Mumbai: Local train services, which were affected on Central Main Line and Harbour Line due to incessant rainfall, resumed in Mumbai today.

"Trains on Central Main Line, Harbour Line, and Trans Harbour line are running in Mumbai," informed Central Railway.

Meanwhile, India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rain and thundershowers in Mumbai and suburbs with the possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

At least 30 people died and five others were injured in rain-related incidents as incessant heavy downpour overnight during a major thunderstorm pummeled Mumbai, causing severe water-logging and traffic disruptions in the financial capital on Sunday. Rescue operations are still underway.

With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging. Rainwater has even entered many houses in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the preparedness by various government agencies in the evening to tackle any emergency with the IMD forecasting a severe wet spell for the next couple of days. Thackeray directed the agencies to remain more alert and asked authorities to keep a watch on landslide-prone areas and dilapidated buildings, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

