Mumbai rains: Local trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging

Mumbai rains: Local trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging1 min read . Updated: 23 Sep 2020, 08:25 AM IST
- Passengers at the Sion railway station also faced difficulties due to the rain as there was severe waterlogging
- Mumbai will see ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ today
Local train services in Mumbai were affected due to heavy rains today. Parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to disruption in local train services and waterlogging in certain areas. Western Railway said that due to heavy rain and water logging between Churchgate -Andheri Suburban train service is suspended.
"Due to heavy rain and Waterlogging Train No.02956 JP Spl DT: 23 Sep 2020 will be short terminated at Borivali Station. Inconvenience Regretted," Divisional Railway Manager Western Railways tweeted.
"Due to heavy rain & water logging between Churchgate -Andheri Suburban train service is suspended & Suburban Locals Service is running normal between Andheri and Virar,"DRM Western Railways said in another tweet.
Passengers were stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai due to waterlogging.
Central Railways also had to cancel two outstation trains and rescheduled three outstation trains owing to the heavy rainfall.
Trains cancelled
02110 Manmad-Mumbai special
02109 Mumbai-Manmad special
Rescheduled trains
05645 LTT-Guwahati special at 1300 hrs
01301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Special at 1230 hrs
02534 CSMT-Lucknow special at 1240 hrs
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will see ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ on Wednesday. They also said that suburban Mumbai received 23.4mm rain on Tuesday.
