Home >News >India >Mumbai rains: Local trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Mumbai received 23.4mm rain on Tuesday: IMD

Mumbai rains: Local trains cancelled due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging

1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Written By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Passengers at the Sion railway station also faced difficulties due to the rain as there was severe waterlogging
  • Mumbai will see ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ today

Local train services in Mumbai were affected due to heavy rains today. Parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Tuesday night leading to disruption in local train services and waterlogging in certain areas. Western Railway said that due to heavy rain and water logging between Churchgate -Andheri Suburban train service is suspended.

"Due to heavy rain and Waterlogging Train No.02956 JP Spl DT: 23 Sep 2020 will be short terminated at Borivali Station. Inconvenience Regretted," Divisional Railway Manager Western Railways tweeted.

"Due to heavy rain & water logging between Churchgate -Andheri Suburban train service is suspended & Suburban Locals Service is running normal between Andheri and Virar,"DRM Western Railways said in another tweet.

Passengers were stranded at Sion railway station in Mumbai due to waterlogging.

Central Railways also had to cancel two outstation trains and rescheduled three outstation trains owing to the heavy rainfall.

Trains cancelled

02110 Manmad-Mumbai special

02109 Mumbai-Manmad special

Rescheduled trains

05645 LTT-Guwahati special at 1300 hrs

01301 CSMT-KSR Bengaluru Special at 1230 hrs

02534 CSMT-Lucknow special at 1240 hrs

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will see ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ on Wednesday. They also said that suburban Mumbai received 23.4mm rain on Tuesday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper