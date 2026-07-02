Mumbai Rains: Man falls into open manhole in Chandivali, dies; BMC suspends 4 officials

A 55-year-old man lost his life after falling into an open manhole during heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Thursday, prompting widespread outrage and strong reactions from political leaders and civic authorities.

The incident took place in the Chandivali area of the city's western suburbs, officials said.

Advertisement

Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) disaster management department launched an extensive search operation before recovering the victim's body.

According to BMC officials, three contractual workers had removed the manhole cover to carry out maintenance work. The victim, who was allegedly speaking on his mobile phone while walking, is believed to have accidentally stepped into the uncovered opening.

CCTV footage from Khairani Road captured the horrifying moment. The video showed the man, later identified as Aslam Easaf Shaikh, walking past a parked tempo before suddenly disappearing into the open manhole. It also showed workers rushing to the spot and looking into the opening moments after the incident.

Advertisement

Officials said the workers immediately lowered a ladder into the manhole in an attempt to rescue him, but could only recover his umbrella and slippers.

Following the tragedy, the BMC suspended four officials over alleged lapses in safety and supervision.

The Maharashtra government also announced financial assistance of ₹10 lakh for the family of the deceased, Aslam Shaikh.

Authorities said it was not immediately known whether the open manhole was connected to a sewer network or a stormwater drainage line.

Rescue efforts were hampered by the strong flow of rainwater, making it difficult to determine the direction in which the victim had been swept away, officials added.

After an intensive search, the man was eventually located some distance from the spot where he had fallen.

Advertisement

"A fireman equipped with breaching apparatus descended into the underground line, and the man was pulled out," an official said.

The victim was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, BMC officials confirmed.

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said the civic body would register a case against the contractor responsible for the maintenance work, alleging that the incident amounted to "homicide" due to negligence.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the BMC, Kishori Pednekar, described the incident as shocking, questioning how such a tragedy could occur on a busy arterial road while civic work was underway. She also raised concerns over the apparent lack of adequate barricading and other safety measures around the open manhole.

Advertisement

Former Member of Parliament and Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora termed the incident a preventable tragedy and called for strict accountability against those responsible.

"How many more Mumbaikars must die before basic civic safety becomes a priority? Open manholes are not "accidents", they are a result of negligence, failed systems and lack of accountability," Deora wrote on X.

The issue also echoed in the Maharashtra Assembly, where Speaker Rahul Narwekar described the death as a grave matter, saying it amounted to "culpable homicide." He directed the state government to present a detailed statement on the incident before the House concluded its proceedings for the day.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Mumbai Rains: Man falls into open manhole in Chandivali, dies; BMC suspends 4 officials