Massive traffic jam on Western Express Highway amid heavy rains in Mumbai, roads in Andheri flooded

With heavy downpour lashing the financial capital since Sunday and a red alert for the city announced on Monday by the India Meteorological Department, several areas across Mumbai are reporting waterlogging.

Due to the continuous rainfall in Mumbai and suburbs, traffic – including trains, roads and flights – have been paralysed. Massive jams on roads including Western Express Highway could be witnessed, with roads in Andheri, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla are waterlogged.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation declared a holiday on August 18, 2025, for all schools and colleges in Mumbai beginning their second session (post 12 pm).

Both lanes of the Andheri subway were shut for vehicular movement for the day, informed Mumbai Police, adding traffic will be routed via Thackeray bridge and Gokhale bridge.

Water has been accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line and following this, track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations have been hit. Almost all the trains are running late by 15 to 20 minutes.

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Tata Power Chembur reported the highest rainfall at 117 mm, followed by Vikhroli with 103 mm and Juhu with 96.5 mm. The Santacruz observatory recorded 86.1 mm, while Sion (82 mm), Bandra (80 mm) and Byculla (80 mm) also saw intense spells.

Meanwhile, the BMC said on X that all seven pumps at the Hindmata Pumping Station have been activated to drain accumulated rainwater. It added that water is being discharged from low-lying spots at a rapid pace.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says Mumbai received 177 millimetres of rain in a 6-8 hour period on Monday and asked citizens to observe all precautions since more is expected through the day along with high tides, reports PTI.

Talking to reporters, he said that waterlogging is being witnessed in 14 places in the metropolis.