Following heavy monsoon rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, Modak Sagar, one of the seven reservoirs which supply water to the metropolis, started overflowing on Tuesday night after which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) today opened a gate of Modak Sagar dam.

Modak Sagar on the Vaitarna river in Thane district, which has a total storage capacity of 15.8 TMC, overflowed around 9.30 pm, a BMC official said. The BMC has implemented 20 per cent water cut in the city as the dams supplying water to Mumbai had less than 50 percent water stock as of July end.

With a good rainfall in August, the seven dams have 83 per cent water stock, officials said.

Last year the dam was full by July 26, whereas the year before it had overflowed on July 15, 2019. This dam supplies potable water to Mumbai and its nearby regions.

According to the IMD, the city is expected to receive more rainfall in the next four-five days.

The Met department has also issued an orange alert for Kolhapur and Satara districts for Wednesday.

Tulsi and Vihar lakes, which are located within the city limits, have already filled up. Seven reservoirs -- Bhatsa, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi -- supply water to the megapolis.

Pawai lake, another lake in the city limits, overflowed earlier. Its water is not used for drinking purposes, though.

