After seeing heavy rains last week, Mumbai rains has taken a back seat with light to moderate rains since the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts till 1 August. However, IMD has issued a yellow alert for August 2, indicating a potential increase in rainfall intensity by mid-week.

“Tomorrow Mumbai can expect light to moderate rains. All the monsoon activity on the West Coast has reduced, which can again pick up by August 2 or 3," Sushma Nair, a scientist at IMD said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan reported from 8 am of 30 July to 31 July was 2.75 mm in Mumbai city, 12.43 mm in Eastern suburbs while 10.42 mm in Western suburbs. The water stock also in the city as of 6 am yesterday stood at 75.54 percent.

Mumbai local train, traffic updates:

Currently, there is no update on the Mumbai local train or any complains of reported traffic in the city. Yesterday, there was also no BEST bus diversions reported due to rain. However, the Police had closed the road for traffic due to the commencement of demolition work of two dangerous buildings by Municipal Corporation at Carter Road Bandra. “Bus Route No. 56,51,220 will go straight to Mohammad Rafi via SV Road. Time from 23.30, " BEST said.

Speaking of IMD predictions for West India, the weather department has predicted light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall very likely to continue over Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during next four days with possibility of very heavy rainfall on 3rd August.

Meanwhile, six of the eight districts in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region are still witnessing a deficit in rainfall, with Parbhani receiving about 73 percent of the expected rainfall till July end. The Marathwada region comprises the districts of Aurangabad, Osmanabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani, PTI has stated.

Meanwhile speaking of future monsoon predictions, IMD informed that India is likely to experience normal rainfall during the second half of monsoon in August and September 2023. This comes after several parts of the country experienced flood like situation causing damage to life and property owing to extreme heavy precipitation in July.

IMD in their press release has also noted that normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over east central India, parts of the east and northeast region and most subdivisions along the Himalayas.

