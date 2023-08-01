Mumbai rains: City to see light to moderate rains today; check local train status, traffic updates here2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 07:05 AM IST
The average rainfall in Mumbai Metropolitan reported from 8 am of 30 July to 31 July was 2.75 mm in Mumbai city, 12.43 mm in Eastern suburbs while 10.42 mm in Western suburbs. The water stock also in the city as of 6 am yesterday stood at 75.54 percent.
After seeing heavy rains last week, Mumbai rains has taken a back seat with light to moderate rains since the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rains in Mumbai and its neighbouring districts till 1 August. However, IMD has issued a yellow alert for August 2, indicating a potential increase in rainfall intensity by mid-week.
