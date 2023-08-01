Mumbai local train, traffic updates:

Currently, there is no update on the Mumbai local train or any complains of reported traffic in the city. Yesterday, there was also no BEST bus diversions reported due to rain. However, the Police had closed the road for traffic due to the commencement of demolition work of two dangerous buildings by Municipal Corporation at Carter Road Bandra. “Bus Route No. 56,51,220 will go straight to Mohammad Rafi via SV Road. Time from 23.30, " BEST said.